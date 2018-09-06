Trending on News 6: Pence slams NT Times op-ed; Amway founder Rich DeVos dies

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Summit on July 31, 2018 in New York City.

Florida candidates for governor announced their picks for their running mates and Vice President Mike Pence is in Orlando campaigning for key races are among some of the top stories as seen on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

Remembering Orlando Magic Chairman Rich DeVos

NBA and Orlando area leaders are sharing memories and praise for Rich DeVos after the news of the Orlando Magic chairman’s passing Thursday. Read what they had to say about his influence on Orlando and the Magic here.

Pence slams op-ed by anonymous senior White House official

Moments after landing Thursday in Orlando, Vice President Mike Pence made his first public comments about the New York Times opinion piece by an anonymous senior White House official, calling it a "new low" in American journalism. The vice president said the goal of the opinion piece was to further the "liberal agenda." Listen to his full comments here.

Florida gubernatorial candidates select lt. governor running mates

Pence was in Orlando making the campaign rounds for Gov. Rick Scott in his run for U.S. Senate and Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis for Florida governor. DeSantis and his Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum both announced their picks for their running mates Thursday.

Actor Burt Reynolds dies in Florida at 82

The mustachioed megastar who first strutted on screen more than half a century ago, died Thursday, according to his agent Todd Eisner. He was 82. Burt Reynolds starred in such classics as "Deliverance" and "Smokey and the Bandit." Read more about his legacy here.

Deputies: Army veteran killed while helping man hired to kill him

Three people have been arrested in a murder-for-hire plot targeting a 60-year-old Army veteran so he wouldn't testify in a road rage case, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Carlos Cruz-Echevarria was fatally shot in November outside his home in Deltona as he was trying to assist a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in a ditch. That motorist had been hired to kill Cruz-Echevarria, officials said. Read the full story here.

Hurricane Florence active in Atlantic

The peak of hurricane season is just days away, and the tropics are swirling with activity. Florence is a major hurricane in the open Atlantic, halfway between Africa and the United States. Behind Florence, a broad area of low pressure is centered a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Track the systems with the News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker app for iOS and Android devices and here on Clickorlando.com/weather.

Disney World workers vote on $15 minimum wage

Walt Disney World employees will start voting Thursday on a new, historic contract to increase the minimum wage for the theme park workers to $15 per hour. The vote is expected to happen around 6 p.m. See more details of the negotiations here.

Slain 2-year-old boy's foster parents speak out

The foster parents of a 2-year-old boy allegedly killed by his birth mother hope his death will lead to changes needed to protect other endangered children. Sam and Juliet Warren talked about Jordan Belliveau during a news conference Wednesday. Jordan spent much of his short life with the Warrens, but reunifying families is a state priority.

