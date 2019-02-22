Impostor wearing suspicious jacket found at Daytona Beach high school

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An 18-year-old man is facing tresspassing charges after police say he was caught on the campus of Seabreeze High School.

Investigators say Joshua Nankivell was caught on the campus of the Daytona Beach school Thursday, even though he's not a student.

Police say Nankivell was wearing a jacket with a Volusia county schools logo and the words "campus adviser."

Officers say the teen was told to stay away from the school after being caught on campus last year.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.