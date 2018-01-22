Trio arrested in series of stolen phones from downtown area, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three men were arrested over the weekend in connection with a series of stolen cellphones in the downtown area, Orlando police said.

Police said they were downtown investigating when they were told 15 to 20 phones were stolen from guests at The Attic on East Pine Street.

Officers stopped the vehicle that Lucio Alain Rodriguez, 43, Josue Acosta, 28, and Adrian Gutierrez, 27, were riding in and found 17 phones, police said.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

Officers said the trio was from South Florida, and that more people may be connected to the crimes.

Police did not immediately say how many cases of stolen phones the men are believed to be responsible for.

