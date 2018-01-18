Trio robs Sonic at gunpoint, Orlando police say

Three people are wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a man and two women who they say robbed a Sonic at gunpoint just before midnight Wednesday.

The armed robbery was reported at 242 S. Semoran Blvd.

According to police, the man pointed a gun at workers and threatened them as the women stole money.

"Help us catch these violent criminals," police tweeted.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Can you ID? These three robbed the Sonic at 242 S Semoran at gunpoint just before midnight. The male suspect pointed gun at workers & threatened them while 2 females took cash. Help us catch these violent criminals. Call OPD or @CrimelineFL with any info. pic.twitter.com/InCk9mWaps — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2018

