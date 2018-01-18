News

Trio robs Sonic at gunpoint, Orlando police say

Man, 2 women sought after cash stolen from restaurant

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
Three people are wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a man and two women who they say robbed a Sonic at gunpoint just before midnight Wednesday.

The armed robbery was reported at 242 S. Semoran Blvd.

According to police, the man pointed a gun at workers and threatened them as the women stole money.

"Help us catch these violent criminals," police tweeted.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

