Trooper Steve interviewed on MIX 105.1

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero spoke Thursday morning on MIX 105.1 about his quick reaction to a car crash outside of the WKMG studio on Wednesday.

The crash happened on John Young Parkway around 7:15 a.m.

Montiero and morning director Willie Doby were outside during a break in the morning newscast. They heard the crash before they saw it.

"(There was a) loud bang. I hear our director calling 'Steve, Steve,' so I go running over to him and we've got a car sideways, upside down, basically up against a electric pole with people hanging out of it. So I took off running," Montiero said.

A silver convertible had flipped on its side. The two men in the car were partially ejected.

As an Air Force veteran and former Florida Highway Patrol trooper, Montiero had the training to assess the situation.

"The passenger had some serious injuries," Montiero said. "I told a construction worker that was standing there 'Hey, take your shirt off, we need to wrap it around this guy's head.' We applied pressure and kinda waited for fire rescue to show up."

A spokesperson from FHP told Montiero both of the men are in stable condition and doing better after surgery.

Montiero is grateful he was able to help.

"Right place, right time," Montiero said. "I'm just glad we were there to help out."

Listen to the full clip below.

