Trooper Tracy Vickers to be laid to rest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friends and family will gather Thursday to remember a trooper who died in a crash on State Road 408 last week.

The memorial service for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Tracy Vickers will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Orlando's Henry Chapel. A public viewing was held the evening before.

After the hourlong service, a law enforcement procession will escort Vickers' body to Woodlawn Cemetery in Gotha.

The procession will go from Northbound John Young Parkway to westbound State Road 408 to southbound Good Homes Road to Woodlawn Cemetery Road. Drivers should expect delays in those areas.

Vickers, 31, was a Navy veteran who worked for the FHP for about four years. He served as a field training officer, meaning he trained new recruits, and he served on the agency's quick response task force, which is activated during hurricanes and other large-scale events.

"He was a trooper's trooper … He was passionate about the patrol, he took care of his own partners. He did what was needed," Col. Gene Spaulding said. "He will truly be missed."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.