Troopers investigating death of man found dead on side of road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after officials found trauma possibly caused by a vehicle on the body of a man who was found suffering from an overdose on the side of a road, troopers said.

Anthony Andrews, 36, was found lying in the grass near Moselle Avenue and Old Cheney Highway, in Orange County, around 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

First responders administered Narcan to counteract the opioid overdose, then transported him to Winter Park Hospital, where he died.

On Thursday, the medical examiner noted that Andrews had injuries on his body that might have been caused by a vehicle, officials said.

Troopers said they went to the area where Andrews was found but did not find any evidence of a vehicle collision.

Anyone who saw anything in the area of Moselle Avenue and Old Cheney Highway around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday is asked to contact FHP by dialing *347 or calling Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.