Miami woman crashes into stopped FHP patrol car on I-4, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami woman crashed into an Florida Highway Patrol car on Sunday morning near mile marker 87 on I-4, FHP officials said.

Troopers said the crash occurred at 10:50 a.m. when a driver in a westbound 2015 Dodge vehicle traveled through a curve at an unsafe speed.

Authorities said that vehicle went out of control and crashed into the back of the patrol car, which was stopped on the right shoulder of the road.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Florida Hospital with minor injuries, according to the crash report. The report said the FHP trooper in the patrol car also had minor injuries.

Officials said charges are pending against the driver of the Dodge.

