Troopers search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The search is on for a vehicle involved in a deadly Saturday night hit-and-run crash, according to troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Gaynar Drive near Harwick Drive in Orange County. The victim, 55-year-old Brian Henry, was walking south on Gaymar Drive when he was hit, authorities said. Henry died after being taken to a local hospital.

According to the crash report, the vehicle that fled the scene was described as a dark passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet. The vehicle is believed to have damage to both the front windshield and the side right mirror, the report states.

Charges are pending against the driver.

Troopers ask anyone with any information related to the crash or vehicle to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or the FHP at 407-737-2213.

