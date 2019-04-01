Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A hit-and-run crash happened in Marion County on Sunday evening, resulting in the driver and passenger of the hit car being rushed to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said that a red Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Pine Road when it was hit by a black pickup truck that ran a stop sign while traveling eastbound on Pine Trace. The Ford Escape overturned onto its top.

Witnesses told authorities that the driver of the black pickup truck fled the scene and continued eastbound on Pine Trace.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Escape were transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to authorites.

Witnesses told authorities that the truck looked like a Ford F-150 and had furniture in the bed of the truck at the time of the crash. The truck should have damage to its front bumper, according to authorities.

If you have information on the crash, please contact Trooper Cody Ball at 352-672-3658.

