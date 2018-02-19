Troopers searching for vehicle involved in Ocala fatal hit-and-run crash

OCALA, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol investigators are looking for information about the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 49-year-old man in Ocala Monday.

FHP troopers said Steven Lynch, of Ocala, was walking on the paved road of U.S. 441 at Southeast 62 Street when he was hit by a vehicle going south. Lynch was thrown onto the grassy shoulder and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the vehicle involved is possibly a Ford and will have damage to its right front turn signal and headlight. The vehicle's right-side mirror is also broken, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP Corp. R. Crawford at 352-512-6630 or CrimeStoppers at 352-368-STOP (7867).

