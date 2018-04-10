Troopers seek Chevrolet truck in fatal hit-and-run crash

A woman is struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Volusia County, officials say.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are looking for a Chevrolet truck they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 57-year-old DeLand woman dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened April 1 at 9:45 p.m. Troopers said Catherine Flora, 57, was attempting to cross New York Avenue near Padrick Avenue when a vehicle traveling on New York Avenue struck her, then fled the scene.

Authorities said Tuesday that based on a part left at the scene, they believe the vehicle involved in the crime was either a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado or a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Avalanche that is black in color.

The truck would have sustained front-end damage during the crash, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

