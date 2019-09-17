Tropical Storm Imelda forms south of Texas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical storm depression 11 strengthened Tropical Storm Imelda Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm formed near the Texas coast. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and as of Tuesday afternoon was about 40 miles from Galveston, Texas. It is expected to continue to move through the Texas coast Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the coast of Texas from Sargent to Port Bolivar.

Tropical Storm Imelda is accompanied by Hurricane Humberto and tropical depression 10 in the Atlantic. Tropical depression 10 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Jerry later Tuesday.

Imelda marks the ninth named storm for the Atlantic hurricane season. The next three named storms will be Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo.

For the latest developments in the tropics, download the News 6 Hurricane Tracker app available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also track the tropics online at clickorlando.com/weather.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.