Tropical Storm Kirk forms in eastern Atlantic; NHC watching 3 more systems

Tropical Storm Kirk formed over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean Saturday. News 6 partner Florida Today reports that 11 a.m., forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said they expect Kirk to move quickly westward across the deep tropical Atlantic.

Elsewhere over the Atlantic, forecasters are watching Tropical Depression Eleven and two other tropical waves.

Tropical Storm Kirk

Kirk formed well south of the Cabo Verde Islands on Saturday morning. Forecasters are expecting the system to track quickly westward as a tropical storm through Thursday.

11 a.m. update

Location: 450 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Movement: West at 14 mph

No watches or warning have been issued.

Tropical Depression Eleven

Tropical Depression Eleven is not expected to hold together as it approaches the Lesser Antilles through tomorrow. Forecasters said Saturday that Eleven is becoming less organized. It is expected to dissipate within 48 hours.

11 a.m. update

Location: 485 miles east of the Windward Islands

Maximum sustained winds: 30 mph

Movement: West at 3 mph

Tropical waves

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forming about 900 miles west-southwest of the Azores. Forecasters said this system has a 60 percent chance of forming into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the next three days, and 70 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

Another area of low pressure is drifting about 200 miles south of Bermuda. Forecasters don't expect this system to develop in the next few days, but said it could become better organized after it encounters more favorable conditions early next week.

