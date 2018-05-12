Truck overturns, spills paint on southbound SR 91, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from Florida Highway Patrol said a truck overturned at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, spilling a load of roadway striping paint on southbound State Road 91 near mile marker 301.

Troopers said a tractor-trailer was driving in the outside lane when it tried to merge in front of the truck in the inside lane, sideswiping the truck's passenger side mirror. Troopers said the truck then entered the median and collided with a guardrail before overturning.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer continued driving. Its driver was not identified in the crash report.

FHP officials said the driver and the passenger of the truck suffered minor injuries.

FHP troopers are asking anyone with information about the crash to call *347.

