Truck owner seeks driver who crashed into his truck at Country 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach driver wants a woman to come forward after surveillance video shows she crashed into his new truck and took off.

"People today don't seem to have respect for people's property," said Jason Frederick.



Surveillance video shows a woman in a Jeep backing right into Jason Frederick's truck on a Sunday night during Country 500.



"It literally looks like she's putting it in gear, hit the accelerator right in reverse and slammed right in my truck. And then, didn't even stop, like it didn't even phase her," he said.



About 20 minutes later, Frederick was dropped off at the Bass Pro Shop parking lot where he parked. He opened the door of his truck and noticed that things were scattered everywhere. Frederick said he first thought someone had broke into the truck, until the next morning, when he saw the damage and then got hold of surveillance video.



"She appeared to be intoxicated- -stumbling to her car, took her a while to find her keys," Frederick said.



The damages cost Frederick about $4,000 to fix. He said he had to replace the bumper and the fender that includes and all the sensors.



"It's a limited edition, so it's got the expensive headlights. Those were cracked, fog lights cracked. Radiator hoses were cracked. It was a lot more than just a fender bender and 'let me go on our way,'" he said.



Frederick repaired his truck and filed a police report. He shared video on social media, hoping to identify the driver.



"I really just want an apology: 'Hey, I'm sorry I hit your truck I didn't mean to. Let me go ahead and let my insurance know'" That way, my insurance doesn't go up and maybe get that $500 deductible back," Frederick said. "We understand that accidents happen, but at least step up and admit your guilt."



Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.