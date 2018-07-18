Trump Jr. campaigns in Orlando for Ron DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. - A son of President Donald Trump attended a political rally in Orlando on Wednesday, trying to score votes for gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

Donald Trump, Jr. walked on stage at B.B. King's Blues Club on International Drive as more than a 1,000 people chanted his last name.

"Why am I here in 2,000 percent humidity, dragging Kimberly (Guilfoyle) here on her vacation?" he asked. "It’s because Ron DeSantis was there from day one."

In his television and radio advertisements, DeSantis has touted being endorsed by President Trump and the arrival of Trump's son on Wednesday was met with applause from his supporters.

"If you believe any of the ads you see that attack me, just come talk to me after this, because I have a bridge to nowhere in Alaska I would like to sell you," DeSantis said.

The event appears to have caused a minor rift in the Republican Party in Lake and Sumter counties.

A forum featuring Republican gubernatorial candidates was taking place in The Villages at the same time the DeSantis event was happening in Orlando.

The Villages Republican Club took to Facebook to shoot down a newspaper report that quoted a DeSantis spokesperson as saying, "DeSantis camp claims offer to bring Trump Jr. to The Villages was turned down."

The club posted that the claim it "turned down an event with the President's son is, at best, misleading."

DeSantis challengers Adam Putnam, Bob White and Bruce Nathan were scheduled to speak at the forum.

In Orlando, protesters interrupted the DeSantis event for a brief moment, and his press people canceled an opportunity to ask the candidate about The Villages forum.

The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.