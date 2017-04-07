Service dog in training bolts Orlando airport, vanishes after TSA mishap

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are still lots of questions after a service dog in training vanished more than 24 hours ago. The dog fled during a Transportation Security Administration screening at Orlando International Airport.



Scarlet, a 3-year-old pit bull, wears a vest saying that she is a service dog in training.

Her owner, Kaitlyn Wakefield, said at first, a TSA agent ordered her to take the leash off Scarlet, which she was happy to do.

"A separate TSA agent stood in front of the detector and said I would not be able to go unless I took her stuff off of her," Wakefield said.

Scarlet was in Wakefield's arms as she went to take off the vest.

"As soon as I reached to put it on the belt with her in my left arm, she bolted through the entire airport," Wakefield said.

Scarlet got scared and ran for the exit. A group of people has been searching for her ever since.

"We're not leaving until we find her," one woman said while helping with the search.

"I had to cancel my entire trip," Wakefield said.

A tracking dog is also trying to pick up the scent of the canine, but so far hasn't had any luck.

Wakefield said she has a medical condition and Scarlet keeps her alert.

News 6 confirmed the dog is currently being trained to become a service dog at Central Florida K-9. The duo has been to two sessions so far. Typically, dogs train for about a year before they can be deemed a service dog.

A TSA spokesperson apologized for the incident, saying the officer should not have asked Wakefield to take the leash off, that he made a mistake and is being retrained.

The spokesperson also said the TSA offers any service dog organization the opportunity to schedule checkpoint acclimation experiences.

"In this situation, the TSA officer knew the metal leash would alarm the walk through metal detector and thought he was being helpful by asking her to remove it to facilitate screening. But he made a mistake and we regret this. He is being retrained," the statement from TSA read.

Meanwhile, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority employees are working with the owner to set a trap using articles of clothing. The dog did respond, however, she ran when approached.

