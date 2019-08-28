TSA bans Galaxy's Edge themed Coca-Cola bottles

ORLANDO, Fla. - When Disney first announced the new Coca-Cola themed beverages for "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge the internet went crazy. Everyone wanted to get their hands on them.

Guest will be able to enjoy these galactic beverages -- that is until it's time to fly home. The bottles have now been added to the No Fly List and people aren't so thrilled.

The Transportation Security Administration announced that the bottles, which resemble thermal detonators, would not be allowed in a carry-on or checked bag.

Even with a normal bottle cap, this item is still considered a replica and is not allowed in carry-on or checked bags. If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believe it's real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 28, 2019

This news comes one day before "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge is set to open to the public at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

When it comes to flying, items that look like replicated explosives are not allowed on planes either in checked bags or inside your carry-on. These replicas can cause confusion for TSA workers at security checkpoints.

The thermal detonator bottles kept their trademark colors like red for Coke, gray for Diet Coke and green for Sprite. The lid is underneath the decorative plastic top and to top it all off, the bottles are wrapped with labels that are written in Aurebesh, the language spoken on Batuu.

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

Be prepared as you head home after visiting Batuu. If you have one of these bottles stored in one of your bags, it wont be going home with you.

