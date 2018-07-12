Twitter users mesmerized by video of lemon rolling down hill

5. Honey, lemon and hot water. Easy to swallow, this beverage replenishes fluids and sugars lost to a hangover.

A large lemon rolling down a hill mesmerized Twitter users on Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Sakasegawa, of San Diego, California, saw a lemon rolling down a hill so he started to record it and followed the lemon for about a quarter of a mile, he said.

Sakasegawa wasn’t the only one to find this entertaining, as the tweet now has been viewed almost 2 million times. It currently has almost 25,000 retweets and more than 87,500 likes.

There are points when the lemon almost stops, but momentum seems to keep it going.

Sakasegawa ends the video by waving goodbye to the lemon. But he felt remorseful for just leaving the lemon that earned him all the views, so he went back to retrieve the lemon and take it home.

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

