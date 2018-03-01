Two accused of selling balloons filled with laughing gas under bridge near Amway

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police arrested two men for selling nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, under the interstate.

Police said Ramon Claudio and Bryant Jiminian face charges including illegal distribution of nitrous oxide, which is also called "hippie crack."

According to police, officers patrolling the area of Church Street late Tuesday night, found two men selling balloons filled with laughing gas.

The officers said both men had earpieces and walkie-talkies to help them avoid being detected by police.

Both started running when police approached them. Officers say they used to use a Taser to stop Claudio and were able to catch Jiminian.

Bright balloons were still scattered along that stretch of street, as constructions workers continued making progress on the I-4 interchange project.

Police said the two men were carrying business cards on them, that said "tye dye whipits," which is a term for sucking in nitrous oxide, usually from a whipped cream can.

It is illegal to buy, sell or possess nitrous oxide unless it's being used in medical or dental procedures that involve anesthesia.

Users say the gas can give you a temporary high.

Both men are out on bond as they wait for their next court appearances.

