Couple left two children alone in car to get marriage license, authorities say

SHREVEPORT, La. - Authorities in Louisiana said a couple was arrested on child desertion charges for leaving young children in a car while they got their marriage license at a courthouse.

A statement from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said a courthouse worker alerted deputies Thursday to the untended children.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said deputies were looking for the owners when 23-year-old Courtney Carroll of Ball, La. and 22-year-old Garrett Poole of Pollock, La. returned to the car with their license.

Lt. Mark Gay said the car's air conditioner was running. The doors were unlocked.

The children's relationship to the couple was unclear.

Chadwick said relatives were expected to get the 10-month-old and 4-year-old boys from Child Protective Services. It wasn't clear whether the couple had an attorney.

