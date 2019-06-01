Two dead after car slams into tree in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-old men from Yalaha are dead following a crash Friday evening.

The crash happened around 6:33 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 48 and Rumford Road in Lake County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Phillip Leslie was driving a Toyota Camry with Joseph Machado on Friday.

For an unknown reason, Leslie lost control of the car and drove off the road.

The car crashed into a tree and both men were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Neither of the men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and alcohol has not been ruled out.

The crash remains under investigation.

