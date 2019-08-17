Two hurt in Orlando motel shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said two people were hurt in a shooting at an extended stay motel Saturday morning.

Multiple units were at SunStyle Suites Motel for at least two hours investigating the scene.

Video shows officers working to get inside an apartment on the third floor of the building as residents crowded outside.

Deputies said two people were hanging out in a breezeway of a building when an unknown person came up to them and fired multiple rounds around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Both people were shot. One victim suffered minor injuries, the other is in serious condition, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have not said if there's a suspect in custody.

