Three accused of holding pizza delivery man at gunpoint

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men and a 15-year-old were arrested Thursday following an armed carjacking on Colonial Drive.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an armed carjacking call in the 7400 block of West Colonial Drive where the victim, a pizza delivery driver for Papa Johns, said he'd been held at gunpoint by three people.

In an incident report, the victim said he was making a delivery to the Woodhill Park Apartments, where he saw the three suspects while on his way to deliver the pizza. When he returned to his Jeep, the three suspects ordered him to give them the keys to the vehicle and patted him down in search of a wallet.

The victim wasn't injured in the altercation.

According to the report, deputies were able to locate the victim's car thanks to the Papa John's sign on its hood which had a tracker in it.

Deputies said the began a vehicle pursuit on State Road 429 and conducted a felony stop on the carjacked vehicle. Sheldrick Singleton, 20; Anthony Williams, 19, and a 15-yeard old suspect were apprehended and arrested on State Road 429 near Schofield Road.

There are no further updates at this time.

