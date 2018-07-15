Two men shot in Deltona, left with serious injuries, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - Two men were shot Saturday while sitting on the front porch of a home, officials from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said both victims sustained serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The shootings occurred while the two victims were sitting with a third person on the front porch of a home on the 1400 block of Wellington Drive in Deltona, according to a news release. The release states both victims were transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital, one by helicopter and one by ambulance.

Authorities said they have not yet been able to interview the victims, but the investigation is very active.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

