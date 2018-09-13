2 Palm Bay police officers become sick during drug overdose call

PALM BAY, Fla. - Two Palm Bay police officers had trouble breathing after being exposed to an unknown substance during a drug overdose call, officials from Palm Bay Fire Rescue said.

Palm Bay Police Department officials said the officers were called around 9 a.m. to the Motel 6 at 1170 Malabar Road Southeast on a drug overdose call. News 6 partner Florida Today reports that paramedics said when a cooler in the room was opened, the officers developed breathing struggles.

The officers were transported to a hospital out of precaution and are now okay.

