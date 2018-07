OVIEDO, Fla. - Two people were grazed by bullets Wednesday night in a shooting near the Oviedo Sports Complex, deputies said.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Pineview Avenue.

Deputies said the victims were not seriously injured.

Investigators said they are trying to piece together what led to the shooting and locate the shooter.

