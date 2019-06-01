Two persons of interest in custody after fatal Mascotte shooting

MASCOTTE, Fla. - Two persons of interest are in custody following an early Saturday morning shooting in Mascotte, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. along North Sunset Avenue.

When investigators arrived on scene, they said they found two Hispanic male victims. One victim, identified as 35-year-old Juan Cruz, died at the scene. The second victim was airlifted to an Orlando hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jeizy Narvarro lives near where the shooting happened. The soon-to-be mother described the area as quiet.

She said she's concerned to learn the fatal shooting happened so close to her home.

"I thought it's safe here and now with my baby and everything, I feel really worried about it," Navarro said.

News 6 spoke to a neighbor who said he heard at least five gunshots and car tires squeal as a vehicle drove off.

Deputies said a witness gave investigators a vehicle description. Investigators said they issued a "Be On the Lookout" to Sumter County based on the information they received.

Sumter County deputies located a vehicle fitting the suspect vehicle description and conducted a traffic stop, according to the Lake County deputies. Two persons of interest were taken into custody.

Investigators aren't releasing any information about a motive.

Deputies said the victims and the persons of interest possibly know each other.

Navarro hopes detectives get crime results and solve this case quickly.

"I hope they find out what happened with these people," she said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details are available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.



