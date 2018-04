DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police say they confiscated two pit bulls that bit three people at Tuscawilla Park on Sunday afternoon.

One of the victims, a man, is at Halifax Hospital after he was bitten on his arms and legs.

Police say the dogs were taken to Halifax Humane Society and that this was the second time an incident occurred with the dogs in less than two months.

The owners of the dogs are a mother and daughter.

