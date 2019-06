OCALA, Fla. - Two teens were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Marion County, officials said.

The Ocala Star Banner reports the 16 and 17 year olds were struck by bullets Tuesday night when shots were fired into a home on NW 13th Court.

Several other children, ages 2 to 17, were also in the home at the time but were not hurt.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.