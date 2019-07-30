Report: TSA officers on leave after a noose found in Miami airport

Two TSA officers have been placed on leave after a noose with stuffed monkeys attached was found at Miami International Airport.

MIAMI, Fla. - A noose was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling of a Miami International Airport baggage screening area with two stuffed monkeys attached, according to CBS Miami.

The "offensive display" was immediately removed and an investigation was launched into who was responsible. Two Transportation Security Administration officers have been placed on administrative leave, according to a TSA statement.

According to CBS Miami, a female TSA agent found the display over a week ago and reported it to management, which had it removed immediately.

"TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions," the TSA statement read.

