Tyler, The Creator, Jaden Smith announce Orlando concert

Tyler the Creator performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018, in Indio, California.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tyler, The Creator fans, get excited: The rapper is making a stop in Orlando this year, and he's bringing some company.

The singer, songwriter, record producer, music video director and fashion designer -- is there anything he doesn't do? -- is bringing his North American tour to Addition Financial Arena, formerly CFE Arena, in September.

[MORE MUSIC: Jonas Brothers bringing 'Happiness Begins Tour' to Orlando | It's time to party -- Jennifer Lopez is returning to Orlando | Catch one of these concerts in the Orlando area]

The Grammy-nominated artist, who is best known for his fourth studio album, "Flower Boy," will be joined by Jaden Smith, son of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith.

Smith is best known for his acting roles in "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "The Karate Kid." Since his collaboration with Justin Bieber in the 2010 hit "Never Say Never," Smith has opened for hip-hop artist J. Cole and performed at Lollapalooza, a music festival in Chicago.

[RELATED: Will Smith joins Jaden Smith on stage at Coachella]

Tyler, The Creator and Smith will also be joined by American rapper GoldLink, who is set to release his new album, "Diaspora," later this month.

The Orlando show is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

In the meantime, get hyped for Tyler, the Creator's show with his latest album, "IGOR."

Looking to enjoy more live music? Catch one of these concerts coming to the Orlando area this year.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.