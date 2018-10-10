U-Haul offers free storage for residents affected by Hurricane Michael

U-Haul is offering free storage for residents affected by Hurricane Michael.

The moving and storage company is offering 30 days of free storage to people affected by Hurricane Michael in six states.

“Four U-Haul Companies across the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and Alabama are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 28 facilities to residents who stand to be impacted by the heavy rains and extreme winds associated with Hurricane Michael,” an official with the company said in a news release.

Hurricane Michael was still getting stronger as it closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon, with top winds growing to nearly 150 mph. The storm is expected to bring dangerous storm surge.

Below is a list of the Florida locations on the Gulf Coast participating in the free storage days. Click here to see locations in Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas.

