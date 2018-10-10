U-Haul offers free storage for residents affected by Hurricane Michael

U-Haul is offering free storage for residents affected by Hurricane Michael.
The moving and storage company is offering 30 days of free storage to people affected by Hurricane Michael in six states.
“Four U-Haul Companies across the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and Alabama are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 28 facilities to residents who stand to be impacted by the heavy rains and extreme winds associated with Hurricane Michael,” an official with the company said in a news release.
Hurricane Michael was still getting stronger as it closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon, with top winds growing to nearly 150 mph. The storm is expected to bring dangerous storm surge.
Below is a list of the Florida locations on the Gulf Coast participating in the free storage days. Click here to see locations in Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas.
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Beal Pkwy. 631 North Beal Pkwy., Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32548 Phone: (850) 863-2133
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Walton 395 Mary Esther Cut Off NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Phone: (850) 862-4663
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panama City 1026 West 15th St. Panama City, Florida 32401 Phone: (850) 769-3268
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Pensacola 2817 North Pace Blvd. Pensacola, Florida 32505 Phone: (850) 432-1522
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Pensacola 7835 North Davis Hwy. Pensacola, Florida 32514 Phone: (850) 479-7450
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pensacola-Bellview 4921 Mobile Hwy. Pensacola, Florida 32506 Phone: (850) 456-9248
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pensacola-University 7220 N. Davis Hwy. Pensacola, Florida 32504 Phone: (850) 477-4701
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Pensacola 4211 Mobile Hwy. Pensacola, Florida 32506 Phone: (850) 266-7482
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capital Circle Northwest 5050 W. Tennessee St. Tallahassee, Florida 32304 Phone: (850) 576-2317
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Ella 1580 N. Monroe St.Tallahassee, Florida 32303 Phone: (850) 222-1389
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northeast Tallahassee 2554 Capital Circle NE Tallahassee, Florida 32308 Phone: (850) 422-0039
