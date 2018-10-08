Uber joins Lyft in giving free, discounted rides to polls on Election Day

In case you haven't noticed, there are pretty big midterm elections on Nov. 6 and no matter what side of the political spectrum you fall on, it's important that you do everything you can to make sure you're able to vote on Election Day.

That's why companies like Lyft and Uber are stepping up and offering free and discounted rides to the polls.

Lyft announced back in August that it was teaming up with organizers like Vote.org and TurboVote to offer 50 percent off codes for Lyft rides to polling centers. Lyft is also working with Voto Latino, a nonpartisan, nonprofit partner that will help give free rides to people who live in underserved communities.

Uber recently announced its plan to give away free and discounted rides, as well as voting location finders through its app. Uber partnered with Democracy Works and #VoteTogether to set up the discounted rides.

Lyft pointed out in a press release that 15 people were registered to vote in 2016 but didn't do so because of transportation issues.

