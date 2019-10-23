Uber removes Florida driver accused of shooting teen passenger

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Uber has removed a Florida driver who's accused of accidentally shooting a teen passenger in her ankle.

Uber says Adrian Harper, 27, no longer has access to its app. The company's legal policy says it prohibits riders, guests and drivers from carrying firearms of any kind.

Harper is licensed to carry concealed firearms and has been charged with culpable negligence in the Sunday shooting that wounded 15-year-old Bailey Braun. Hollywood police say Harper was trying to put his gun in a holster when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

Braun tells the Miami Herald that she didn't realize she had been shot at first, but then she saw the blood. Bailey says Harper had stopped to pick up more passengers when the shot was fired.

Harper's gun has been confiscated.

