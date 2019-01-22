UCF announces new themed experience theatre track

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida will offer a new master of fine arts track in theatre, themed experience to align with the tourist hub that is Orlando, UCF officials said on Wednesday.

UCF will be among the first institutions in the nation to have the MFA track designed to prepare students to be creative leaders in the themed-experience industry, according to the UCF Theatre (MFA) website. Other schools offering the program include Savannah College of Art and Design and California Institute of the Arts.

Launching the fall semester of 2019, the program will not only focus on theme park experiences, but also on zoos, aquariums, retail, dining, museums, virtual worlds and exhibitions, the website said.

Orlando is known as a tourist hub for its theme parks, including Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando and more. UCF officials said they want the themed industry in Orlando to no longer import talent nationwide, but to instead choose from top talent at UCF in the future.

"Many graduates may work directly for theme parks, but others will find employment in exciting and innovative specialty firms producing industry-related items like custom rides, exhibitions, retail, theatrical experiences, effects, events, and museum exhibits, as well as for companies that provide support and services for the themed experience industry," the website said.

Graduates in the themed experience track will be qualified to work as art directors, show producers, designers, production artists, or creative executives for the production of themed experiences, according to the website.

Students who apply to the MFA program must have successfully completed a regionally-accredited bachelor’s degree program, and a concentration or experience in the visual, written or performing arts is preferred, the website said.

Those who are interested can apply online. The priority application deadline for fall 2019 is April 1 and the final submission deadline for domestic applicants is July 30.

