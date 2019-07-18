UCF Board of Trustees to discuss action plan after millions of dollars misspent

ORLANDO, Fla. - The UCF Board of Trustees is set to discuss a plan to prevent the future misuse of funds at the school.

[PREVIOUS: Report finds UCF president, board did not know about misuse of $38M | Florida politician says UCF should be shut down over misuse of funds]

The board is set to vote on an action plan Thursday after millions of dollars in state funds were misspent on construction projects. That led to the firing or resignation of some of the university's top leaders, including President Dale Whittaker.

[MORE: UCF board of trustees accepts President Dale Whittaker's resignation | UCF interim president to stay until university names next leader]

The plan calls for creating a system of checks and balances as well as using technology to better monitor the internal control of the budget.

Thursday's meeting of the UCF Board of Trustees is expected to run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.