UCF challenges Alabama to game with Tuscaloosa billboard

TUSCALOOSSA, Ala. - UCF wants Bama.

The undefeated Knights have challenged college national football team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, to a football game following their 13-0 season via billboard.

The billboard is currently displayed on McFarland Blvd. in Tuscaloosa, according to Southern Fried Sports host Travis Reier. The billboard states in the bottom right corner that it was paid for by UCF fans.

The UCF Knights defeated Auburn 34-27 in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. Alabama lost to Auburn 14-26 during the famous "Iron Bowl" game on college football rivalry weekend.

Alabama won the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, defeating the University of Georgia in a 26-23 overtime thriller.

