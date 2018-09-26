UCF football player accused of dorm room rape pleads not guilty

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Knights football player accused of raping an intoxicated person in his dorm room after an off-campus party entered a plea of not guilty this week, court records show.

Demetreius Mayes Jr., 18, entered a written plea of not guilty Monday and waived his arraignment, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts.

UCF police arrested Mayes Jr. on Sept. 18 on a charge of sexual battery to a physically helpless person.

Mayes is a freshman linebacker for the Knights who attended Miami Northwestern High School. UCF head coach Josh Heupel said Mayes is suspended from all UCF football activities indefinitely.

According to authorities, Mayes agreed to be interviewed by detectives and said he attended a party on Saturday and went to Tower 4, a dorm on UCF's campus, with a group of people, including several teammates, when it was over.

The arrest affidavit said Mayes "took the the victim to his room on the second floor of Tower 4 with the intent of engaging in sex." Mayes told detectives that the sex was consensual and he stopped when the alleged victim told him, "I can't do this," the affidavit stated.

Demetreius Mayes Jr.

The police report says Mayes' teammates went to knock on his dorm room door to stop him from making a "big mistake" after noticing the victim was drunk. Witnesses said they knocked on his door for several minutes, telling him not to have sex with the victim.

According to authorities, the victim was awakened while being raped, and Mayes blocked the door when the victim tried to leave.

A resident assistant called 911 from the building after finding the victim in the hallway.

"She's crying hysterically and she keeps mentioning something about like not trying to get somebody in trouble. She doesn't want to get a player in trouble," the 911 caller said.

Mayes was booked into jail Sept. 18 and posted $10,000 bail. A judge ordered Mayes not to have any contact with the victim.

