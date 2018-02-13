UCF football releases 2018 schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida Knights have officially released their 2018 football schedule.

This will be UCF's first season under new head coach Josh Heupel. Scott Frost, who led the Knights to an undefeated 2017 season, departed to coach at his alma mater Nebraska.

The Knights will have seven home games this season, but will begin their first two out of three games on the road. They will kick off their season Aug. 30 at the University of Connecticut and will end it Nov. 23 at USF for the War On I-4 rival game.

The Knights will also have a chance to play two ACC teams, University of North Carolina and Pittsburgh, this season.

Here is the full schedule:

Thu., Aug. 30 -- at UConn

Sat., Sept. 8 -- South Carolina State

Sat., Sept. 15 -- at North Carolina

Fri., Sept. 21 -- Florida Atlantic

Sat., Sept. 29 – Pittsburgh (Family Weekend)

Sat., Oct. 6 -- SMU

Sat., Oct. 13 -- at Memphis

Sat., Oct. 20 -- at ECU

Thu., Nov. 1 -- Temple

Sat., Nov. 10 -- Navy (Homecoming)

Sat., Nov. 17 -- Cincinnati

Fri., Nov. 23 at USF (War On I-4)

