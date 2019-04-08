UCF guard Aubrey Dawkins declares for NBA Draft

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF guard Aubrey Dawkins has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Here's a look at his statistics from this past season:

15.9 points a game

5 rebounds a game

1.4 assists a game

1 steal a game

1.6 turnovers a game

46.3 shooting percentage from the field

40.3 shooting percentage from three

83.5 shooting percentage from the foul line

Dawkins had one more year of eligibility at UCF.

The 6-foot,6-inch guard is projected to get selected with the 60th pick in this year's draft, according to a mock draft from NBADraft.net.

In his last game with UCF, Dawkins scored 32 points in a second-round loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

