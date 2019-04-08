News

UCF guard Aubrey Dawkins declares for NBA Draft

Dawkins shot 40% beyond arc this year

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF guard Aubrey Dawkins has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Here's a look at his statistics from this past season:

  • 15.9 points a game
  • 5 rebounds a game
  • 1.4 assists a game
  • 1 steal a game
  • 1.6 turnovers a game
  • 46.3 shooting percentage from the field
  • 40.3 shooting percentage from three
  • 83.5 shooting percentage from the foul line

Dawkins had one more year of eligibility at UCF.

The 6-foot,6-inch guard is projected to get selected with the 60th pick in this year's draft, according to a mock draft from NBADraft.net

In his last game with UCF, Dawkins scored 32 points in a second-round loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament. 

