UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin gets NFL Combine invite

ORLANDO, Fla. - Shaquem Griffin's motto is "against all odds," and with an invite to the NFL Combine the former University of Central Florida linebacker has a chance to make history.

The former UCF star's left hand was amputated when he was 4 years old due to a congenital condition called amniotic band syndrome. Despite his disability, Griffin worked "against all odds" to earn a two-year starting linebacker spot for the Knights.

But Griffin didn't only start, he thrived. The former UCF standout was a first-team All American Athletic Conference selection both of his starting seasons. He was named the AAC's defensive player of the year in 2016. This season, he helped lead the Knights to a historic 13-0 finish and capped it off by being named MVP of the Peach Bowl after UCF defeated Auburn.

Despite all his accolades, Griffin was not included on the initial list of players invited to the NFL Combine.

But Griffin was used to working "against all odds," and rather than get discouraged, he brought his A-game to the Senior Bowl, a game that showcases top prospects to NFL teams.

Griffin had four tackles in the Senior Bowl game, and Tuesday he learned that his impressive performance and hard work paid off.

In a video posted to Griffin's Twitter account, the linebacker told fans he had received a call to be invited to the NFL Combine.

"Thank you all for all y'all support," Griffin said. "They invited they right one to the NFL Combine. I'm going to show you. I've got a lot more to prove." The linebacker signed off the video with his catchphrase, "against all odds."

Griffin's twin brother,Shaquill, is a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks. He told ESPN last week, "He proved everybody wrong, he did everything he's done, he has all the accolades, he's a baller. I don't see why he shouldn't have a combine invite."

Now, Griffin has a chance to make history. If he is picked up by an NFL team, he will become the first player with one hand to be drafted during the league's modern era.

Griffin will strive to go from UCF starter to Peach Bowl MVP to NFL player with his invite to combine. It will take a lot of hard work, but one thing is certain. If you're betting on anyone to be successful "against all odds," bet on Griffin.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.