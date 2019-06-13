Police search for man accused of stealing a dozen bikes from UCF campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man suspected of at least a dozen bike thefts on the University of Central Florida campus has struck again and students are warned to be on the lookout, according to officials.

The UCF Police Department posted a video on Twitter Thursday of a man stealing a bike from campus. Police identified Byron Andrew Lawson, 55, as the suspect in several bike thefts reported during the past two weeks.

Lawson was banned from the UCF campus in May 2017 after his first arrest for bike theft, police said. He returned to campus in the fall and was arrested again on suspicion of stealing more bikes.

He is suspected of at least a dozen bike thefts on campus during the past few years, the UCFPD said.

"We think he's back at it, and we want our community to be aware and alert," said Courtney Gilmartin, UCFPD spokesperson.

Police officials said he often wears dark sneakers, white socks and a backpack.

UCFPD Chief Carl Metzger tweeted that students should keep an eye out for the suspect but to not approach him if he's spotted.

If you see Lawson, you are asked to call UFPD by dialing 911.

Surveillance video has helped us to identify Byron Andrew Lawson, 55, as a suspect in several bike thefts that have been reported to us over the past 2 weeks.



Lawson has no affiliation to UCF and was trespassed from campus in May 2017, when he was arrested for stealing a bike. pic.twitter.com/jYvUycWUTI — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) June 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.