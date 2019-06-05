UCF ranks in top 100 universities in the world for patents

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida ranks among the top 100 universities in the world when it comes to issuing patents, according to the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association.

The association released its rankings Tuesday, also ranking UCF No. 31 at issuing patents among public universities in the nation.

The organization comes together to issue these annual rankings to highlight the role universities play in innovation and discovery. The organization says university research plays an important role in the invention market and people benefit from this academic work around the world every day.

UCF ranked as the 75th university with 32 patents, marking the fifth year the school has been ranked in the top 100.

“Protecting inventions is critical to incentivize partnerships to transform promising research results into products that benefit the society by improving public health and well-being,” said Svetlana Shtrom, director of UCF’s Technology Transfer Office. The office is responsible for securing patents based on innovative university research.

The university had a number of inventions that led to patents last year. Among them was a 3-D Organ Replicator that would print realistic models of human organs such as skin. Researchers with the university also developed an illicit drug detector, a portable device that detects the presence of drugs. Results from the devices can be easily read via a smartphone app.

“Researchers develop solutions every day at UCF,” said Shtrom.

Other Florida schools, like the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of South Florida also ranked on the list.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.