UCF space game to make a splash with lazy river groundbreaking

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida's space game celebrations will look different this year, as crews break ground on the highly anticipated lazy river.

Before UCF takes on Houston at Spectrum Stadium, crews will host a groundbreaking ceremony for McNamara Cove at Lot E6, before the pregame show.

Along with a lazy river, McNamara's Cove will also include a pool, sand volleyball courts, cabanas, lockers and changing rooms.

The privately funded project is meant to be part of the school's new football tailgating experience. It's expected to be ready for the 2020 season.

Once open, people can purchase an annual pass for $2,500. Only 250 memberships will be given out, according to UCF.

