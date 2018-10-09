UCF student accused of raping woman at off-campus apartment

A 19-year-old University of Central Florida student is charged with raping a woman at his apartment when she was intoxicated and unable to give consent, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the sexual battery happened in July and was reported Oct. 2.

According to the arrest report, the suspect, Cameron Carew, his roommate and the victim drank alcohol and watched videos on YouTube on July 16. The three went out to the apartment's balcony to smoke a joint of marijuana, which is when the victim said she started to black out, deputies said.

The victim said Carew helped her into the apartment, leading her to his room, according to the report. The victim said she passed out and woke up without clothes on in Carew's bed. The victim said several more times, the victim fell asleep and woke up with Carew performing sex acts on the victim. She told deputies she was unable to stop Carew or speak because of how intoxicated she was, the report states.

Deputies helped the victim make a monitored phone call to Carew Oct. 4 and on Monday, Carew met with deputies at the Sheriff's Office. Investigators said they found reason to believe Carew raped the victim and she was unable to say no due to being intoxicated.

Carew is charged with sexual battery of a physically helpless person.

A spokesperson for UCF said Carew is currently enrolled at the university and started in the summer of 2017.

Carew served as the director of outreach for the College Democrats at UCF. The organization's vice president Sofia Garduno said Carew is no longer part of the board or organization.

"We, as an organization, have not associated with him for some months now," Garduno said. "We do not condone his actions in the slightest and would like for his actions to not be associated with the organization. We are going to be updating our info to ensure it reflects we have severed ties with him in an effort to provide a safer environment for our members."

