UCF student accused of selling fake ID to undercover officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - A University of Central Florida student had pills in his backpack when he met with an undercover detective as part of a fake ID sale he set up through Snapchat, according to the UCF Police Department.

Police said the investigation began Sept. 29 when they received an anonymous tip that Thomas Shea Stiles, 18, was selling fake IDs through his Snapchat account with username Shea Butter.

An undercover officer posing as an 18-year-old freshman contacted Stiles through Snapchat asking for a fake ID for her and her friends so they could go downtown, records show.

Police said the two exchanged messages through the social media application during which the undercover officer gave Stiles a photo and other information necessary to make an ID. They also spoke about how to send payment, the affidavit said.

"What's the Venmo? Or cash app where do I send the money? I trying to get my money together My friends said they want me to order first and see if it's legit then they will order next round," the undercover detective wrote, according to the report.

The two eventually agreed to meet on campus Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Stiles told the woman what he was wearing so she could find him as they planned to meet outside his dorm room, according to the affidavit.

Police said they arrested Stiles when he arrived at the predetermined spot. During a search, police said they found a prescription pill bottle with a woman's name on it that contained a Vynase pill and two methylphenidate hydrochloride pills. Both medications are used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Stiles was arrested on charges of selling or manufacturing a fake ID, scheme to defraud, possession of a prescription medication without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance.

