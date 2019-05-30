Seminole man accused of sending ex's nude pictures to her co-workers blames hacking

ORLANDO, Fla. - Seminole County sheriff's detectives said a man claims his Gmail was "hacked" when it sent explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend to her co-workers after their brake up.

Sergio Preciado and the victim had ended their relationship after more than three years and he had become increasingly angry with her, according to the arrest report.

The victim told detectives Preciado sent her several emails Tuesday from his Gmail account that included nude images of herself and that he then sent another email from his University of Central Florida address claiming he was not responsible for the emails with the images. The images were shared privately throughout the course of their relationship with the expectation they would remain private, according to the report.

Later Tuesday, the victim's co-worker told her they had also received emails from Preciado's Gmail account with the images and that the victim's supervisor and another co-worker were included on the same email, detectives said.

The victim told authorities she did not give Preciado consent to share the images with her co-workers at the church where she is employed.

When deputies interviewed Preciado he told them his Gmail account was "hacked"; however, he couldn't show evidence for this and he never tried to notify Google of a problem with his account, according to the report.

When detectives told him he was facing cyber harassment charges, Preciado replied, "This doesn't fit the crime, I've been studying it."

Authorities did find Preciado's actions "fit the crime" and arrested him Wednesday on a dating violence charge of sexual cyber harassment.

Preciado was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility and has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.