UCF student charged with sexual battery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jaime Polanco, 21, faces one count of sexual battery after detectives said he raped someone at his apartment in the Knights Circle Housing Complex near the University of Central Florida.

UCF police said this all happened June 10. An arrest report detailed how the victim explained to Polanco several times while they were watching basketball that the victim had no plan of having sex with Polanco, but the UCF student forced himself on the victim, even evading the victim's kicks.

It wasn't until Thursday night that the victim called 911, when the victim said Polanco banged on their door, even hiding his face through the door's peephole by covering it with a Post-It note at one point.

The victim told dispatchers Polanco was violating was a no-contact order that was issued after their encounter one month ago.

With the help of UCF police, the victim played a key role in Polanco's arrest by calling Polanco while police listened in.

According to detectives, the victim told Polanco the sex wasn't consensual, and he apologized, saying things like: "Yeah, I am so sorry. I don't know what was going through my head," and, "I can't justify it at all. What I did was terrible." Polanco even admitted, "I do remember having sex, and I do remember you saying no."

It's unclear at this point what status Polanco has within the university while the investigation continues.

Polanco's bond was set at $10,000, and he is not allowed to contact the victim.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.